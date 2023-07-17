Prosecutors asking 2 teens charged in deadly shooting at Columbus pool party be tried as adults

Columbus police say 16-year-old Andrez Kelley and 15-year-old D'Angelo Harris shot and killed 18-year-old Tay Green at an apartment complex in northeast Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Prosecutors are asking that two teens accused in a deadly shooting at a pool party over the weekend be charged as adults.

Columbus police say 16-year-old Andrez Kelley and 15-year-old D'Angelo Harris shot and killed 18-year-old Tay Green at an apartment complex in northeast Columbus Friday.

“Tay was always a respectful kid, it was always yes ma'am, no sir, no ma'am,” said Green’s older brother, Ryan Greggs.

In court, prosecutors explained to the juvenile court magistrate that Tay Green was shot in the chest three times in an alleged robbery.



The mothers of both teen suspects were in court.

“The little bit of information I have is that the individual who came to his death was armed and pointing a gun at people, so this may end up being a self-defense case,” said Joseph Landusky, Harris’ defense attorney.



Columbus police say they are still investigating what led up to the shooting.



“It is sad all around and it is another unfortunate event that we are going to work through. We are hopefully going to work with the juvenile justice system to hold these individuals accountable,” said Columbus Police Commander Mark Denner.

Both suspects will be back in court Thursday.

This is just one of dozens of cases in Ohio this year that saw individuals under 21 years old partake in gun violence.

At this time last year, 53 of 75 homicide victims were 21 and younger and 39 of 79 known homicide suspects were 21 and younger.



So far this year, 22 of 86 homicide victims are 21 and younger and 36 of 104 known homicide suspects are 21 and younger.