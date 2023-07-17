Report: Mother of Ohio State freshman wide receiver killed in Chicago drive-by shooting

WGN-TV in Chicago says Ashley Griggs, the mother of Ohio State Buckeye Carnell Tate, was fatally shot early Sunday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mother of an Ohio State football player was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Chicago, according to multiple media reports.

Officers with the Chicago Police Department responded to a shooting in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Five victims were found, one of whom was later identified as Ashley Griggs.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office says Griggs was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead less than an hour after the shooting.

WGN-TV in Chicago says Griggs is the mother of Ohio State freshman wide receiver Carnell Tate. 10TV reached out to Ohio State's Athletic Department, but we have not heard back.

Carnell Tate is from Chicago, but transferred to IMG Academy in Florida in 2021. He committed to Ohio State in June 2022, according to 247Sports.

Tate scored a 37-yard touchdown in the Buckeye's spring game in April.