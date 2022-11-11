Veterans Day ceremonies happening in central Ohio

There are Veterans dedications and ceremonies happening in Westerville, Gahanna and the National Veterans Museum and Memorial downtown on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Aside from closures and other deals happening on Veterans Day, many local museums and exhibits are hosting events to honor veterans and encourage people to get involved.

In Westerville their new Veterans Memorial will host a dedication. This memorial space is finally coming to light after 20-years. The dedication starts at 11 a.m.

Over in Gahanna they will host their annual Veterans Memorial Dedication. They do this type of dedication twice a year, on Veterans Day and Memorial Day. The dedication starts a 11 a.m.

Additionally, admission to the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in downtown Columbus is free. The museum is open year round.

Another spot open year round is in Groveport is the Motts Military Museum, which has military and other history memorabilia that has all been donated. They are operated entirely by veteran volunteers or people who are in some way connected back to veterans. They have items that date back to as early as the Revolutionary War.

“It is a reminder of all the wars that have been fought on our soil and all over the world! And it and it has to be preserved" said Wanda Bussard, a volunteer whose husband served our country.

While not being a veteran herself, Wanda felt compelled to become a regular volunteer.