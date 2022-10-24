Veterans Day: List of discounts, freebies around central Ohio for service members

10TV has compiled a list of businesses throughout central Ohio offering deals for military veterans.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following offers are available Thursday unless otherwise noted and require a military ID / Proof of Service.

Applebee's: Free meal

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free mean from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper.

Bob Evans: Free meal off special menu of seven homestyle favorites to veterans and active duty military

Bonefish Grill: 10% off check

Chili's: Free meal

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Ongoing 10% Heroes Discount on any visit.

Denny's: Free Grand Slams

Dickey's Barbecue Pit: Free pulled pork sandwich

Graeter's Ice Cream: Free single dip sugar cone

GetGo: Free coffee

Golden Corral: Free meal on Military Appreciation Night

Goodyear: Free inspection on tires, brakes and batteries and 10% off tires and services

Kohl's: 30% off in stores Veterans Day weekend — Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov, 13 — with a valid ID.

Kohl's also offers 15% off in stores every Monday all year long for active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families.

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores: Veterans and those currently serving can get a free roller grill item and fountain drink with the purchase of one roller grill item at participating locations.

McDonald's: Free meal

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin' Onion, Coca-Cola product

Red Lobster: Free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw

Ohio Department of Natural Resources is offering U.S. military, both active duty and veterans, with a 30% discount off one camping, getaway rental, state-operated cabin, or resort lodge stay in November. To make a reservation, visit reserveohio.com and use the promo code "VETERAN22."

Red Robin: Free Red's Tavern Double Burger

Roosters: Free $10 Roosters Buck at participating locations

Starbucks: Free tall or ice coffee

Wendy's: Free breakfast combo

White Castle: Free combo meal or breakfast combo meal