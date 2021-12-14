Police releases photos of vehicle involved in fatal shooting of young siblings, man

According to police, two suspects approached the vehicle and began firing without warning before taking off in a car with a third suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has released images of the vehicle that was involved in the fatal shooting of two young siblings and a 22-year-old man last week.

Twenty-two-year-old Charles Wade and 9-year-old Demetrius and 6-year-old Londynn Wall’Neal were found inside a vehicle near the Winchester Lake apartments on Dec. 7.

According to police, two suspects approached the vehicle and began firing without warning before taking off in a car with a third suspect.

On Tuesday, police said they are searching for a 2010-2012 black Nissan Altima. The vehicle was seen at the apartment complex the day of the shooting.

Det. Terry Kelley said the car did not have a license plate on the rear bumper, indicating the shooting was a planned attack.

Initially, police said they did not believe the children were targets but Kelley said he believes the suspects were aware they were inside the vehicle and fired more than 50 shots.

Kelley said they have the information about what led up to the shooting and what happened, but now they need somebody from the community with firsthand knowledge to come forward.

"I would hope that our community would band together and say that this is not OK. I would hope our community would come forward and say that we will not allow this violence to happen to these kids," Kelley said.