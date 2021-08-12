Columbus community leaders push for anyone to come forward with information in deaths of 2 young siblings, man

Dwayne Dunbar, a local community leader, said coming forward with information isn't snitching, but keeping the community safe.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Columbus community leaders are asking for anyone with information on the shooting deaths of two young siblings and a man to come forward.

Officers found 22-year-old Charles Wade, 9-year-old Demitrius Wall'neal and 6-year-old Londynn Wall'neal shot to death inside of a parked vehicle at the Winchester Lakes apartment complex early Tuesday evening.

Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

According to police, two suspects approached the vehicle and opened fire. The two then got into another vehicle driven by a third person and drove off.

Dwayne Dunbar works in the community to prevent violence in the community. He's the founder of International to International, an organization that works to keep guns out of the hands of young people and helps ex-convicts get back on their feet.

“Growing up in the streets, we knew that it wasn't fair but there were certain guidelines…it's much different now. Women are targets, kids aren't spared,” Dunbar said.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Columbus city leaders asked for anyone with information to come forward. They also mentioned the "no snitching" culture in the streets.

“That's not snitching. That's more so just trying to keep our community safe. They were starting that don't snitch stuff. Now to these young people all they've been hearing is don't snitch,” Dunbar said.

Bishop Timothy Clarke, a pastor with the First Church of God, said speaking up can lead to healing for others.

"You have to tell so others survive. We have to tell so the cycle is broken. We have to tell so the madness stops,” Clarke said.

Police have now reported 186 homicides in the city of Columbus this calendar year.