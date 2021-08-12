‘Senseless loss of life’: Columbus leaders express outrage over shooting death of 2 children, man

A spokesperson with Canal Winchester Schools confirmed both children were siblings and students in the district.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Leaders and community members throughout Columbus are responding to a shooting Tuesday night that killed a man and two children, ages 6 and 9.

Columbus police responded to a report of shots fired near the Winchester Lakes apartment complex, where they found three people inside a parked vehicle with several bullet holes.

Emergency responders tried to provide aid but the three victims, later identified as 22-year-old Charles Wade, 9-year-old Demitrius Wall'neal and 6-year-old Londynn Wall'neal, were pronounced dead.

A spokesperson with Canal Winchester Schools confirmed both children were siblings and students in the district.

“We are shocked and heartbroken, please hold the family in your thoughts during this unimaginable time,” the spokesperson said in a statement, adding counselors will be available in all school buildings to help support students and staff in need.

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin responded to word of the shooting on Wednesday morning, saying in part, “Whoever did this are cowards and need to be found, arrested, and held accountable. Nothing can bring these babies back. But we can still ensure these shooters never do something like this again.”

Whoever did this are cowards and need to be found, arrested, and held accountable. Nothing can bring these babies back. But we can still ensure these shooters never do something like this again. If you know anything, please call... https://t.co/xLzIvGVZxw — Shannon Hardin (@SG_Hardin) December 8, 2021

Columbus City Councilmember Rob Dorans also responded, saying, “No community can tolerate the murder of children,” and urging anyone with information to call police.

No community can tolerate the murder of children. Anyone with information about this senseless crime or others please call @ColumbusPolice Homicide Unit at 614-645-4740. You can also submit a tip anonymously to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. https://t.co/0ZvWuDXM9A — Rob Dorans 'Get Vaxed and pass the #PROACT' (@RobDorans) December 8, 2021

The Columbus Department of Public Safety called the incident a “devastating and completely senseless loss of life.”

A devastating and completely senseless loss of life. I cannot and will not accept this in our city. I am praying for the family of these victims and our Public Safety personnel who responded to this hideous crime. (1/2) https://t.co/Balp4pH2kD — Columbus Department of Public Safety (@ColumbusSafety) December 8, 2021

According to police, the three victims were inside the vehicle when two armed suspects approached and began firing without any warning. Police said the suspects then got into a waiting vehicle driven by a third suspect and drove off.

“We will find these monsters who took it upon themselves to riddle a car not knowing who was inside and in the end killed two young babies,” Columbus Assistant Chief of Police LaShanna Potts said from the scene of the shooting Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.