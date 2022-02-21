USPS dealing with staffing issues from the pandemic

In a statement, USPS says “Our workforce, like others, is not immune to the human impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 10TV is continuing to follow issues many are seeing at the post office. We've heard from several of you that your mail is either late or not arriving at all.

USPS tells 10TV they are utilizing overtime to compensate for staffing issues brought on by the pandemic. USPS sent 10TV this statement, which is the same statement that was sent when asked about the postal service over a month earlier:

"The postal service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced. Local management is aware of delivery issues in Columbus and is taking steps to address the concerns. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees during challenging times."

Congresswoman Joyce Beatty also shared frustrations, saying she's received complaints from constituents about the mail. She says she's working with USPS to do several audits to figure out the issue.

"These audits are the first step to restoring the rapid, reliable deliveries Americans should expect from their postal service," Beatty said.

The postal service says they're also hosting job fairs every Wednesday through the end of March to hopefully hire more workers.

Here is the information about the job fair:

Every Wednesday, February – March from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm

Columbus Processing and Distribution Center

2323 Citygate Drive

Columbus, Ohio 43218