COVID-19 impacting mail delivery in Columbus

Some Columbus residents said they have been getting their mail days after they were supposed to receive it. USPS said COVID-19 is the reason behind the delays.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COVID-19 has impacted nearly every aspect of our lives. Now, it's also impacting your mail.



“Rain, snow, sleet and hail, right? Well, we haven't had anything,” said South Side Columbus resident Connie Little.



That's the motto of the United States Postal Service, but COVID-19 isn't included.



“I haven't gotten mail since Saturday,” said Linden resident, Karen Clark.

“We aren't getting any. We got last Friday's mail, Wednesday,” Little said.

It's not just one area of Columbus, either.

“We've talked to neighbors. If you look on the neighborhood app, you see umpteen number of complaints,” Little said.



Several people have emailed 10TV asking, where's the mail?

“This is something we all discuss, especially in our little quadrant,” Clark said.

USPS sent 10TV a statement saying:

"The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced. Local management is aware of delivery issues in Columbus and is taking steps to address the concerns. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees during challenging times.



Our workforce, like others, is not immune to the human impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We will continue flexing our available resources to match the workload and we are proud of the efforts of postal employees as they define essential public service every day."

Little has emailed them too, and says she doesn't want any more excuses.

“I received a bill two days ago that was due in two days. What were my options? I couldn't put it back in the mail to pay it,” she said.

Clark says she signed up for the app so she knows what should be delivered, especially ahead of tax season.