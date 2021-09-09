U.S. Marshals arrest woman who failed to report to prison sentence on charges in connection to Columbus mother’s death

Quick was found and arrested at a hotel in Reynoldsburg on Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — U.S. Marshals arrested a woman on Wednesday wanted for failing to report to a prison sentence in connection to the 2019 death of a 53-year-old Columbus mother.

Ashley Quick was previously arrested and charged with complicity to theft and obstructing justice in connection to the death of Donna Harris. She pleaded guilty to both counts and was sentenced to upwards of 18 months in prison, court records from the Delaware County Common Pleas website show.

A second warrant for her arrest was issued on Tuesday after the Delaware County Sheriff's office says she failed to turn herself in.

According to the sheriff's office, Quick had managed to escape her ankle monitor prior to the arrest. She was found and arrested at a hotel in Reynoldsburg on Wednesday.

Harris was found dead on Nov. 24, 2019, in a rural wooded area off Sherman Road in Berlin Township. She had been reported missing several days earlier.

Justin Eastman, 36, was found guilty of aggravated murder in her death and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole back in May.