Police: COTA driver assaulted, robbed in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for the man accused of assaulting and robbing a COTA bus driver Friday morning.

Police said the driver was operating the bus in the area of Alum Creek Drive and Thimbleberry Drive around 9 a.m.

A COTA dispatcher noticed the bus had not moved in a while and called to have it checked out.

The driver was found suffering from serious injuries to his face.

The investigation found some of the driver's personal belongings were missing too.

The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The suspect is described as being 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He also has dreadlocks with light brown ends and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the words "Ohio Runs Boxing" printed on it.

He was last seen walking northbound away from the scene.

COTA President & CEO Joanna Pinkerton released a statement following Friday's incident:

“I am outraged and heartbroken at the vicious assault against a COTA operator while he was on the job serving the public. COTA’s frontline employees, who are dedicated to keeping our community moving, deserve respect and gratitude - not violence. All of us at Team COTA are pulling for the strong and speedy recovery of our colleague. In the meantime, we will work with law enforcement authorities to make sure the person responsible for this criminal attack is apprehended and brought to justice. I encourage any person with knowledge of this incident to contact the Columbus Division of Police."

Anyone with information on the assault and robbery is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.