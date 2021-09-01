Dublin man charged with producing child pornography, enticing minors

Timothy Wright was arrested Tuesday at his home and appeared in federal court Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Dublin man has been federally charged with crimes related to sexually exploiting at least three minors.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, 50-year-old Timothy Wright was arrested Tuesday at his home and appeared in federal court Wednesday.

Wright is charged with enticing a minor, producing child pornography and possessing child pornography. The charges were announced by Vipal J. Patel, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

According to court documents, Wright paid girls under the age of 18 to send him nude photographs and videos.

CashApp and phone records connect the payments for the videos and images to Wright and his company, L&T Trucking. Phone records also indicate Wright allegedly coordinated dates and times to meet with the victims at his Dublin home.

The affidavit details that Wright allegedly paid a minor victim $300 on at least five occasions in exchange for lying nude on his bed while Wright engaged in sex acts.

Enticement of a minor is punishable by at least 10 years and up to life in prison. Producing child pornography carries at least 15 and up to 30 years in prison and up to 10 years for possessing child pornography.