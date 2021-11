The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Northridge Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A U-Haul truck crashed into a house in north Columbus Monday night, according to police.

Police said the U-Haul hit a car, a fence and then the house. The driver of the truck then ran away.