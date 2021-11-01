1 teen dead, 4 others injured after crash in Knox County

An 18-year-old is dead and four teenagers are injured after a single-vehicle car crash in Knox County Sunday.

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — An 18-year-old is dead and four teenagers are injured after a single-vehicle car crash in Knox County Sunday afternoon.

The accident took place on Monroe Mills Road near Zion Road in Harrison Township at 2:40 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 19-year-old was driving a silver 2009 Kia Spectra on Township Road 233 when he drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and hit a tree. The car flipped over, according to the OSHP.

Two 18-year-olds as well as a 17-year-old and 16-year-old were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

James Clay Bristow II, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, the second 18-year-old and the 16-year-old were flown to Grant Medical Center. The 17-year-old was taken to the Knox County Community Hospital, according to the OSHP.

According to the press release, the driver was wearing his seatbelt but all passengers were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.