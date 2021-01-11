Police: Alcohol suspected factor in Bexley hit-skip that injured 2 Capital students

The driver reportedly drove for another 50 feet before coming to a brief stop and then driving off.

BEXLEY, Ohio — Police have identified the woman accused of running a red light and seriously injuring two Capital University students in a hit-skip last week.

Lauren Jackson, 31, is cited for not obeying traffic control devices stemming from the crash. Police said an aggravated vehicular assault case has been submitted to a grand jury for consideration.

Bexley police responded to a report of the crash at the corner of South Drexel Avenue and East Main Street shortly after 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 28.

According to police, the students were crossing Main Street when they were struck in the crosswalk.

Video captured on traffic cameras show the car running a red light before hitting the students. Jackson reportedly drove for another 50 feet before coming to a brief stop and then driving off. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to a report from Bexley police.

The students suffered serious injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Officers were able to track down Jackson’s car -- a 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback -- based on a tip. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.