Thousands without power south of Columbus Wednesday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of central Ohio residents are without power Wednesday morning as temperatures dipped into the single digits.

The outage is affecting roughly 1,500 American Electric Power customers, according to a map on the utility company’s site. The majority of those outages are south of Columbus, near Mt. Sterling.

A spokesperson with AEP confirmed the outage is due to an issue with the transmission system and power should be restored by 8:40 a.m.