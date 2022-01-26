Groveport family asks community for help after fire destroys their home

The fire happened last week on Eastrise Drive. It was home to the Dudley’s for two years.

GROVEPORT, Ohio — A family of three is asking the community for help after their home was destroyed by a fire.

The fire happened last week on Eastrise Drive. It was home to the Dudley’s for two years.

“It's like, we've got to start all over,” Duane Dudley said.

Duane and his husband turned the house into a home with their daughter.

"He and I, we're kind of in shock and crying and numb. This is really happening right now,” Yancy Dudley said. "Losing everything. we just have to start over."

Their life on Eastrise Drive was picture-perfect and their home was the centerpiece for family gatherings and celebrations.

"This was like the go-to place where everyone got together. Our house held holiday parties. All of our families from both sides came and partied with us,” Duane said.

Duane said that all changed when the smell of smoke filled the garage as he was getting ready for work. He alerted Yancy, and the two got out of the house. Their daughter was staying at a friend’s house at the time.

When the two got outside shortly after, the house caught flames.

"I definitely want to make sure that she has enough clothes to go to school and stuff like that. It kind of just flamed on through the kitchen and then upstairs to her bedroom," said Duane, speaking of their daughter.

Now the family is asking for help from the community. The two are staying with a friend while they’re trying to figure out what their next move is. They’re thankful that even though they lost their home, they’re able to rebuild together.

"Any type of assistance, whether it clothes, whatever anyone can do for us will be greatly appreciated,” Duane said.