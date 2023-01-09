Community comes together to support Teays Valley student who lost his father

The student was left fully responsible for paying for his father's funeral, so the school district decided to raise the money for him.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Teays Valley High School has 1,300 students. It’s a small school, and when someone is in need, they step up to help each other.

“One of our high school students lost their father this week and we started brainstorming ideas on how to help. He is solely responsible to pay for the funeral expenses for his dad,” said Julie DeLisio, director of communications for the Teays Valley Local School District. The district did not identify the student.

On Wednesday, the district started raising money for the student. Quickly, donations came pouring in.

“The response has been just overwhelming. We put some things out on Facebook to remind parents about it and then it started getting shared hundreds and hundreds of times,” said DeLisio.

The district has received enough money for the student to pay for the funeral. But they are still collecting money for his everyday life expenses. DeLisio said she wasn’t surprised at the community's response.

“This is just an amazing community and an amazing school district. You hear people say down here we are a growing district, but we have kept that small-town feel,” said DeLisio.

The boy who lost his father is thankful to be a part of the Teays Valley community.

“He is extremely grateful and I think at this time he is trying to get through day to day. But, he is feeling blessed that people have been so kind and generous with the funds,” DeLisio said.

The school district coming together for a student in need is exactly why DeLisio said she and others are grateful to be a part of Viking nation. The small community, making a big impact on one boy's life.

“We are grateful to be a part of a community that is so loving and cares about our students,” said DeLisio.