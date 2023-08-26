Thomas Worthington football gifts Dimitrious Stanley’s jersey to his family prior to game

Dimitrious Stanley, 48, passed away earlier this year after a nearly four-year battle with cancer, according to his family. He left behind a wife and young daughter.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley’s high school honored the alumnus before a Friday night football game.

Prior to a game against Worthington Kilbourne, Thomas Worthington High School gifted Stanley's old No. 3 jersey to his family. Players on the field were also wearing a decal on their helmets honoring the late Cardinal.

Stanley, 48, passed away earlier this year after a nearly four-year battle with cancer, according to his family. He left behind a wife and young daughter.

Stanley, who is originally from Worthington, played high school football at Thomas Worthington High School before graduating in 1993.

He then went on to attend The Ohio State University and was a four-year letterman with the Buckeyes from 1993-96 and a member of the 1993 and 1996 Big Ten Championship teams.

He graduated from Ohio State in 2001 with his degree in communications.

Following his collegiate career, Stanley played with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League and spent two seasons in the Arena Football League with the New Jersey Red Dogs in 1999-2000.

After his diagnosis, Stanley founded Brave Men Inc., which raises awareness about prostate cancer and raises money for those fighting the disease.

The Cardinals ended up defeating Kilbourne 28-9.

