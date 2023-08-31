'I just want people to know they're not alone': Pickerington mom shares message of hope 1 year after son's overdose death

Vicki McCullouch last her 39-year-old son, Benjamin, last September.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — A Pickerington mother who lost her son to an overdose is remembering his life one year later, in the hopes of helping other families in need during Overdose Awareness Month.

"Benjamin was an amazing musician. He was funny, very affectionate,” said Vicki McCullouch, who lost her 39-year-old son to an overdose last September.

McCullouch said Benjamin struggled for a long time, but things were looking up.

"He seemed to really have victory, and started his own company,” McCullouch said.

She said the family has been on an emotional roller coaster.

"You're sad, but then you're mad because you're like, 'He could have done this, he could have kicked this.' And he did for a long time, what the heck happened? But it is an epidemic,” McCullouch said.

Her family is on a mission to help other families get the support and resources they need.

"It's been my faith that has kept me solid,” McCullouch said.

She said she leaned on her family, her Bible study family and her support group, “Nar-anon,” a 12-step program for family and friends of addicts.

"We all get together to support each other because we each have some kind of loved one that has addiction issues, and I'm just really glad I was in that group when this happened with Benjamin, because they just really supported me with everything,” said McCullouch. "I just want people to know they're not alone."

