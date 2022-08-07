Police: Suspect shot while attempting to break into vehicle in Columbus

Columbus police dispatchers told 10TV that a man saw the suspect attempting to break into his vehicle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect is hospitalized after they were shot while attempting to break into a vehicle in Columbus Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened in the 200 block of South 21st Street near Bryden Road just after 1:40 p.m.

Columbus police dispatchers told 10TV that a man saw the suspect attempting to break into his vehicle. The man confronted the suspect who then pulled out a firearm and started shooting at the victim.

Police said the man pulled out a gun and shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment and their condition is unknown at this time.

Police did not say whether the man was injured.