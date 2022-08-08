Records: Columbus man linked to two women found dead in 1990s by DNA

Alma Lake was found dead on June 3, 1991 and

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities have arrested a 67-year-old Columbus man in connection with the death of a woman more than 30 years ago because of DNA evidence.

That same DNA evidence has also linked the suspect to a second woman who was found dead five years later.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, Robert Edwards is charged with aggravated murder in the death of Alma Lake on June 3, 1991.

Court records state Edwards raped and murdered Lake before dumping her body in Urbancrest. The documents state Lake was strangled and bound and there were signs of sexual assault.

On Nov. 11, 1996, Michelle Dawson was found dead off the side of a road in Licking County. Records state evidence was consistent with the manner of assault and murder of Lake.

On March 23, 2021, court documents state familial DNA evidence collected from both scenes linked Edwards to both victims.

Edwards was interviewed by detectives in November 2021 where he denied knowing the victim. After the interview, detectives collected a sample of Edwards' DNA after obtaining a search warrant.

Eight days later, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation found the DNA found inside both victims belonged to Edwards after a direct comparison.

Edwards was arrested on Aug. 5. Court documents state Edwards has also been charged with possession of drugs after a baggie containing crack cocaine was found in his pocket while being taken into custody.