Man charged in fatal northeast Columbus shooting of 24-year-old arrested

Ke'anu Logan is charged for his alleged involvement with the shooting death of Neal Smith on June 5.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in northeast Columbus earlier this year is in custody.

The Columbus Division of said Ke'anu Logan has been arrested. According to online records, he is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail in Michigan.

Logan is charged with aggravated murder for his alleged involvement with the shooting death of Neal Smith on June 25.

Prior to the shooting, Smith's grandmother said he had gone to a local market to cash his paycheck.

While Smith was in the market, police said Logan and two teenage boys — 16-year-old Taywaun Gavin and 17-year-old Jebrelle McClendon — were seen on surveillance video closely watching him check out in the market.

After Smith left the store, the three suspects followed him in a Chevrolet Malibu. Two of the men got out of the car near Argyle Drive and Woodland Avenue and confronted Smith.

Police said witnesses heard Smith yell "just take it!" before shooting him. Police believe the suspects decided to rob Smith since they knew he had cash on him by watching him in the market.

The two men returned to the vehicle and traveled south on Woodland Avenue.

A woman, who police said was an uninvolved bystander, was struck by the gunfire. After realizing she was shot, the woman started running but fell after a short distance. Smith also ran after being shot and collapsed near the woman.

Police said Smith was shot 13 times. He was taken to The Ohio State University East where he ultimately died.

Gavin and McClendon are still on the run, police said. Information on their whereabouts is unknown at this time.