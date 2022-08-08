'I defended myself': Victim of east Columbus shootout shares what saved his life

The victim shared the frightening moments that led up to the gunfire outside of his apartment and what he did to defend himself.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man who ended up exchanging gunfire with a group of suspected thieves said he didn’t have long before he decided to try and stop them.

“I didn't have enough time to think about it really, as soon as I saw the barrel of a gun pointed at me, I defended myself,” the victim, who asked to remain anonymous for his safety, said.

The incident happened in the 200 block of South 21st Street near Bryden Road just after 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

The man said he heard noises outside of his window and saw four male suspects in a Silver Ford Focus attempting to break into his girlfriend’s car

He says he armed himself, approached the men and they started shooting at him.

“I went to the front porch with my firearm holstered, and I yelled at them 'hey, get out!' and one of them in the backseat of the car raised a firearm and shot at me,” he said.

The shot missed the victim and hit a door. He said he’s thankful his father trained him on how to handle firearms.

He adds he was prepared to defend himself.

A neighbor said they heard the gunshots and watched as the suspects drove off, sideswiping one vehicle and smashing into another.

“I was scared!” Lamot Ingram said. “When they hit that SUV right there, the airbag was deployed and there was blood everywhere.”