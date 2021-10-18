2 in custody after stolen vehicle report leads to police chase in west Columbus

A police pursuit began at 12:23 a.m. after the vehicle was reported stolen on the 30 block of North James Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are in custody early Monday morning after a vehicle was reported stolen on the West side of Columbus Sunday night.

An armed carjacking was reported on the 30 block of North James Road at 11:20 p.m., according to Columbus police.

The car was later spotted by officers and a pursuit began with the help of a helicopter.

Officers at the scene believe speeds reached 100 mph on the freeway and high speeds on the side streets.

The pursuit ended at Mound Street and Ogden Avenue just after 1:10 a.m.