2 in custody after stolen vehicle report leads to police chase in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are in custody early Monday morning after a vehicle was reported stolen on the West side of Columbus Sunday night.
An armed carjacking was reported on the 30 block of North James Road at 11:20 p.m., according to Columbus police.
The car was later spotted by officers and a pursuit began with the help of a helicopter.
Officers at the scene believe speeds reached 100 mph on the freeway and high speeds on the side streets.
The pursuit ended at Mound Street and Ogden Avenue just after 1:10 a.m.
No injuries were reported and two people were arrested without incident, police said.