Tornado sirens will sound for 3 minutes as part of statewide test in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tornado sirens across the state will be activated Wednesday morning as part of a yearly drill.

The drill coincides with Ohio's Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week (March 19-25).

At 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, local communities can participate in a statewide tornado drill and test their emergency and sheltering plans. Ohio counties can use this time to sound and test their outdoor warning sirens and mass notification systems.

Franklin County tornado sirens will be tested for about three minutes.

Businesses, schools and households are also encouraged to practice their tornado drills and emergency plans.

“Severe weather can impact Ohio at any time of year, so it’s important that residents are prepared for the possibility of a weather emergency,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week allows Ohioans the opportunity to learn more about severe weather and be prepared before, during, and after a storm.”

Difference between Storm Watches and Warnings

A Tornado WATCH means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and near areas designated by the National Weather Service. Be ready to move to a place of safety if the watch is upgraded to a warning or if threatening weather approaches.

A Tornado WARNING means a tornado is imminent or has been sighted. Warnings indicate impending danger to life and property. Seek safe shelter immediately.

Taking Cover

There are several ways to prepare for severe weather events. For starters, children are taught in school to DUCK:

D - go down to the lowest level, stay away from windows.

- go down to the lowest level, stay away from windows. U - go under something such as a basement staircase or a heavy table or desk.

- go under something such as a basement staircase or a heavy table or desk. C - cover your head.

- cover your head. K - keep in shelter until the storm has passed.

Then there are ways to protect your home that can be done in minutes and at minimal or no cost to you. (Source: Disastersafety.org)