18-year-old killed in southeast Columbus shooting

A 911 caller told police that they found the man's body in an alley. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:05 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is dead after a reported shooting on the city's southeast side Wednesday morning.

The Columbus Division of Police responded to the shooting around 11 a.m. in the 1000 block of Ellsworth Avenue located east of Lockbourne Road.

Columbus Police Sgt. Jeff Albert told 10TV that the shooting may have happened on Miller Avenue, but detectives are working to learn more information.

Police did not provide additional information regarding the shooting. The man's identity has not been released.