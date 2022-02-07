Police ID 18-year-old man found shot in southeast Columbus alley

Officers arrived at the 900 block of Lilley Avenue just before 3 a.m. and found 18-year-old Garrett Richardson in the alley suffering from a gunshot wound.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police identified the 18-year-old man found dead in a southeast Columbus alley early Saturday morning.

Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects have been taken into custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio CrimeStoppers at 614-461-8477.