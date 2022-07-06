2 men charged in fatal Linden-area shooting of 46-year-old man

Shandale Brown, 23, and Ayub Issack, 20, were taken into custody by Columbus Police SWAT Officers on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested and charged two Columbus men with murder in connection with a shooting in the Linden area last week that left a 46-year-old man dead.

Shandale Brown, 23, and Ayub Issack, 20, were taken into custody by Columbus Police SWAT Officers on Tuesday. The two men are charged with the shooting death of William Hinson on July 1.

Officers arrived in the 1000 block of East Hudson Street and found an SUV that struck a utility pole.

Hinson was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Medics responded and Hinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was also in the SUV during the incident but was unharmed.

Investigators learned there was an argument between Hinson, Brown and Issack in the parking lot of McGuffey Market sometime just before 11 p.m. that night.

Detectives said Issack fired a handgun into Hinson's vehicle, according to records from Franklin County Municipal Court. Court documents said that Hinson was struck, which ultimately resulted in his death.

Hinson's death marks the 63rd homicide in the City of Columbus in 2022.