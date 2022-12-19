Police: 3 men shot during party at short-term rental near University District

The shooting victims were in their early 20s. Police said shots were fired into the home from the outside.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three men were shot during a party at a short-term rental property near the University District on the city’s north side early Monday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Two of the men were critically injured.

Officers were called to the home in the 2000 block of North 4th Street just after 12:35 a.m. Police said there was a party being held at the Vrbo property.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Columbus Division of Police initially stated in a release that the shooting took place at an Airbnb rental. Police later corrected that statement and confirmed the property was booked through Vrbo.

Witnesses told detectives that shots were fired into the house from the outside. Multiple vehicles were seen leaving the area, police said.

Police found the three men, all in their early 20s, with gunshot wounds.

One of the men in critical condition was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment. The other was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Police said one of the victims is not expected to survive their injuries, but did not provide further information on a specific victim.

Police said a third shooting victim was grazed and suffered a minor injury. Information about a possible suspect is not available at this time.

The owner of the rental property told 10TV that there was not a party at the location, but police did not provide further details regarding the events leading to the shooting.