Police identify 25-year-old man killed in Hilltop shooting on Saturday

Police said the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 25-year-old man is dead following a shooting at the Wedgewood Village Apartments Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said they received a call about a shooting in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive shortly after 9 p.m.

Once on scene, police found Suleeman Abdi suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 9:48 p.m.

Columbus police told 10TV that Abdi was arguing with an unknown male inside an apartment. During the argument, the man pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at Abdi, fatally injuring him.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.