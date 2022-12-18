Police identify 25-year-old man killed in Hilltop shooting on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 25-year-old man is dead following a shooting at the Wedgewood Village Apartments Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Police said they received a call about a shooting in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive shortly after 9 p.m.
Once on scene, police found Suleeman Abdi suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 9:48 p.m.
Columbus police told 10TV that Abdi was arguing with an unknown male inside an apartment. During the argument, the man pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at Abdi, fatally injuring him.
The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, according to police.
10 Investigates found there have been 17 homicides in or around the Wedgewood apartments since 2017 — most of the victims were 25 years old or younger.