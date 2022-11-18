Columbus man mistakenly released from jail identified as possible suspect in deadly gas station shooting

Police identified David Johnson III as one of three suspects at the scene of a deadly gas station shooting on West Broad Street this week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man who weeks ago was mistakenly released from a Franklin County jail has been identified as a possible suspect in a deadly gas station shooting that occurred late Tuesday night.



According to a search warrant affidavit obtained by 10TV's Lacey Crisp, detectives believe David Johnson III is one of three suspects involved in the attempted robbery and shooting death of 21-year-old Andrew Combs outside a Sunoco in west Columbus.



Despite facing charges in connection with two previous deaths, Johnson was set free from the Jackson Pike Franklin County Correction Center on Nov. 29 due to "human error," according to a Franklin County judge. Two weeks later, police identified Johnson as one of the suspects at the scene of the deadly gas station shooting on West Broad Street.

A witness told detectives an altercation occurred during a robbery attempt inside Sunoco and Combs was pushed outside the front door.

According to the affidavit, all three suspects pulled out a handgun and at least one fired shots at Combs as he was lying defenseless on the ground.

The affidavit states that an officer with the Columbus Division of Police was able to identify Johnson as one of the three men in surveillance video obtained by detectives.

In April 2021, the Columbus police said Johnson got into a fight inside a house, shot and killed a man and injured a woman. Judge Jaiza Paige presided over the case. She set a bond, which Johnson paid and was placed on house arrest.

On Nov. 18, 2022, Johnson's 1-year-old son was found unresponsive inside his residence while he was sleeping. According to court documents, Columbus police officers found large amounts of fentanyl, meth and cocaine inside the house.

In the documents, Johnson admitted to selling and possessing the drugs.

The Franklin County Coroner ruled the baby died from a drug overdose and Johnson was charged with involuntary manslaughter.