Man on motorized scooter injured in hit-and-run near Ohio State campus

Police said a 20-year-old man on a scooter was crossing East 8th Avenue near High Street when he was struck by a vehicle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a motorized scooter near the Ohio State University campus Sunday evening.

A 20-year-old man on a scooter was crossing East 8th Avenue near High Street and was riding in the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle, according to police.

The rider was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center following the crash. Police said the man suffered serious injuries from the collision.

Police described the vehicle involved as a small dark sedan. The driver did not remain at the scene.

No additional details were released by Columbus police.

📱 Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts.