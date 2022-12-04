Man dead after vehicle crashed into 3 condos in Fairfield County

According to the OSHP, Robert Williams, of Columbus, was driving west in a Cadillac Escalade on Refugee Road near Milnor Road in Violet Township when he crashed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 60-year-old man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a pole and three condos in Fairfield County early Sunday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Robert Williams, of Columbus, was driving west in a Cadillac Escalade on Refugee Road near Milnor Road in Violet Township at around 2:37 a.m. when he crashed.

Williams reportedly drove off the left side of the road, striking a pole and bushes. In a release, OSHP says his car eventually crashed into three condos in the 8000 block of Refugee Road.

Williams was taken to Mount Carmel East where he was later pronounced dead. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident, according to OSHP.

One of the residents in a condo that was struck sustained minor injuries that were treated at the scene.