Officers responded to a shooting at North Oakley Avenue & Steele Avenue around 11:21 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the North Hilltop neighborhood Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

No word on any suspects or what led to the shooting.