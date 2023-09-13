Former Columbus City Schools teacher pleads guilty to promoting prostitution

Robert Pea, 62, was arrested in 2021 for arranging to engage in sexual activity with a 16-year-old girl.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former high school teacher for Columbus City Schools has pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution, according to court documents.



Robert Pea, 62, was arrested by Columbus police and members of the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force in 2021 for arranging to engage in sexual activity with a 16-year-old girl.



Court documents state that if sentenced, Pea could face up to three years in prison and will be required to register as a Tier I sex offender.



The prosecution and the defense have jointly recommended Pea be placed on probation.

Records show Pea reportedly found the teenager through an online ad, arranged through text messages to meet her at a hotel and paid her $80.



Court documents state task force officials received multiple tips regarding a minor female that was possibly a sex trafficking victim. As the case progressed, Pea was identified as a person of interest.



Information obtained during an interview and additional evidence provided probable cause to file the charge against Pea, according to court records.



Pea was a social studies teacher and the boys' bowling and golf coach for Northland High School. He had been employed with the district since August 1998.



Pea's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5.

