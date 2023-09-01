Columbus man found guilty of rape, robbery and kidnapping of woman near Ohio State in 2019

Darrell Rodgers Jr., 24, was found guilty on all eight counts against him including five counts of rape, one count of kidnapping, and two counts of robbery.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman near Ohio State’s campus in 2019 was found guilty of rape, robbery and kidnapping by a Franklin County jury Thursday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack.

On Aug. 17, 2019, authorities say the victim was walking near the intersection of 9th Avenue and High Street near Ohio State when Rodgers approached her, robbed her and ordered her to perform sexual acts at gunpoint.

The victim immediately called 911, and Columbus police arrested Rodgers near the crime scene after a brief foot chase.

“This was a horrific crime, but the courageous testimony from the survivor helped us achieve a just verdict,” said Anthony Pierson, deputy chief counsel for the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. "We are all inspired by this woman who showed so much bravery in the courtroom.”