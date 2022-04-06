Man charged, admits to making pipe bombs found in Newark

Kristopher Porter is charged with unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, which includes illegally manufacturing or processing explosives.

NEWARK, Ohio — The Newark Division of Police has arrested a man after finding two explosive devices in a crashed vehicle.

Just before 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to Prospect Street on the report of a hit-skip. The driver of an SUV had struck a parked vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Officers discovered one of the suspected devices in the abandoned vehicle. Police evacuated houses in the surrounding area and called in the Columbus Bomb Squad.

The second device was later found in the vehicle by the bomb squad, who disposed of both. No one was injured in the incident.

Officers were able to locate the suspect, 30-year-old Kristopher Porter, who lived nearby on Gainor Avenue.

Police say he was detained without incident and a search of his property revealed further evidence of materials used to make explosive devices.

According to court records, Porter admitted to crashing the SUV and fleeing the scene. He also admitted the devices were his and he had made them.

Porter is charged with unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, which includes illegally manufacturing or processing explosives.

Police say the case will be presented to the Licking County Prosecutor's Office for review of charges.