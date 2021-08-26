Residents evacuated after natural gas leak in New Albany

The MECC Center said a line was hit around 4 p.m. near the roundabout at Market Street and Main Street.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Residents in New Albany have been evacuated after a natural gas line was hit Thursday evening.

The MECC Center said the line was hit around 4 p.m. near the roundabout at Market Street and Main Street. The center said a six-inch natural gas line was hit and was leaking.

All residents within a two-block radius have been evacuated due to the incident.

Officials say Columbia Gas is on scene and expect to have the line fixed by midnight.

First responders said a construction crew hit the line.

People are asked to avoid the area and observe road closures in the area.