Police: 2 people shoot at each other while driving in southeast Columbus

Police said the incident happened in the area of State Route 104 and Alum Creek Drive around 6 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people fired shots at each other while driving in their vehicles in southeast Columbus on Thursday, according to police.

Police said the incident happened in the area of State Route 104 and Alum Creek Drive around 6 p.m.

Police said one person took themselves to Grant Medical Center, but did not know their condition.

The other driver fled the scene.

Shell casings were found in the area of the shooting.

Police did not release any information on the other driver or what led to shots being fired.