Woman charged with OVI after crashing into Worthington playground

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — A woman has been charged after crashing into a playground early Thursday morning, according to a Worthington city official.

Emergency crews were dispatched to Indianola Playground around 1:45 a.m. for a report of a crash.

According to a crash report, the woman was driving northbound on Indianola Avenue when she drove off the right side of the road and hit a Worthington marker sign.

The woman kept driving through the grass, hitting a utility pole guide wire and hitting equipment at Indianola Playground.

The woman has been charged with failure to control and OVI, according to the city official.

The city official says the playground received significant damage including its structural support posts. The fenced-off portion of the park is closed until further notice.

There are still swings and a smaller child play area that wasn't damaged and is still open.

The parks and recreation staff will be assessing its condition and options for repair next week.