FCSO: Man in critical condition after Prairie Township crash

Both ramps of East and West Broad Street to I-270 are shut down and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after an accident in western Franklin County Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on the Interstate 270 overpass at West Broad Street in Prairie Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who was driving a Ford Focus, was heading on the ramp from US 40 to go on I-270. He lost control of his vehicle while on the ramp, drove across three lanes of traffic and struck the concrete median.

The driver was taken to Grant Hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office said there were several open containers alcohol in the vehicle and the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

