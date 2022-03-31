Police: 1 dead after crashing into south Columbus utility pole

Police said the crash happened in the 3400 block of South High Street near West Williams Road around 2 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died after crashing into a utility pole in south Columbus on Thursday.

The Columbus Division of Fire said the driver was ejected from the car after hitting the pole.

The driver was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition where they later died around 2:30 p.m.

The crash caused power to go out in the area. The power is expected to remain out into the evening while crews work to repair the pole.