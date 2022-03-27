Multiple businesses without power after car crashes into utility pole in Clintonville; 1 person hospitalized

Columbus police report the crash happened Sunday around 2:15 a.m. in the area of North High Street and Brighton Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is recovering, and multiple businesses are without power, after a car crashed into a utility pole Sunday morning in the Clintonville area.

Columbus police report the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. in the area of North High Street and Brighton Road.

Officials say one person was taken to Riverside Medical Center, and that person was described as stable. There's no word on what caused the crash.

Multiple businesses in the area were left without power due to the crash.