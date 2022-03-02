x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Thousands without power in central Ohio as winter storm moves through

All of central Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning; southern counties are under a Ice Warning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of people are without power as a winter storm continues to move through central Ohio.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of central Ohio as sleet, freezing rain and snow blanket the area.

Below is a breakdown of power outages by each county:

  • Franklin - 20 AEP customers, 12 South Central Power customers 
  • Delaware - 1 AEP customer
  • Pickaway - 1 AEP customer, 173, South Central Power customers 
  • Fairfield - 1,771 AEP customers, 2,400 South Central Power customers 
  • Licking - 1 AEP customer 
  • Ross - 1,077 AEP customers
  • Hocking - 6,716 AEP customers, 4,800 South Central Power customers
  • Athens - 2,482 AEP customers
  • Marion - 29 AEP customers
  • Muskingum - 695 AEP customers
  • Guernsey - AEP customers

What to Do If the Lights Go Out

If the winter storm knocks out your power, here are a few tips to stay safe:

  • Stay away from all sparking equipment and downed lines or anything they may be touching. Call 911 and AEP Ohio to report hazardous conditions.
  • Notify AEP Ohio if you’re using a generator – this protects you and our lineworkers as they work to restore power.
  • Never operate lanterns, heaters or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.
  • Never burn charcoal indoors. It releases poisonous carbon monoxide.
  • Never remove debris that’s within 10 feet of a power line.
  • Unplug major appliances to protect them when power is restored.
  • Refuel heaters, lamps and generators outside and away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up spilled fuel immediately.

To see a full list of AEP outages, click here. To see outages with South Central Power, click here.

📱 Download the 10TV mobile app to receive winter weather updates

In Other News

Hundreds of flights canceled as winter storm hits central Ohio