Thousands without power in central Ohio as winter storm moves through

All of central Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning; southern counties are under a Ice Warning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of people are without power as a winter storm continues to move through central Ohio.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of central Ohio as sleet, freezing rain and snow blanket the area.

Below is a breakdown of power outages by each county:

Franklin - 20 AEP customers, 12 South Central Power customers

Delaware - 1 AEP customer

Pickaway - 1 AEP customer, 173, South Central Power customers

Fairfield - 1,771 AEP customers, 2,400 South Central Power customers

Licking - 1 AEP customer

Ross - 1,077 AEP customers

Hocking - 6,716 AEP customers, 4,800 South Central Power customers

Athens - 2,482 AEP customers

Marion - 29 AEP customers

Muskingum - 695 AEP customers

Guernsey - AEP customers

What to Do If the Lights Go Out

If the winter storm knocks out your power, here are a few tips to stay safe:

Stay away from all sparking equipment and downed lines or anything they may be touching. Call 911 and AEP Ohio to report hazardous conditions.

Notify AEP Ohio if you’re using a generator – this protects you and our lineworkers as they work to restore power.

Never operate lanterns, heaters or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.

Never burn charcoal indoors. It releases poisonous carbon monoxide.

Never remove debris that’s within 10 feet of a power line.

Unplug major appliances to protect them when power is restored.

Refuel heaters, lamps and generators outside and away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up spilled fuel immediately.