Thousands without power in central Ohio as winter storm moves through

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of people are without power as a winter storm continues to move through central Ohio.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of central Ohio as sleet, freezing rain and snow blanket the area.
Below is a breakdown of power outages by each county:
- Franklin - 20 AEP customers, 12 South Central Power customers
- Delaware - 1 AEP customer
- Pickaway - 1 AEP customer, 173, South Central Power customers
- Fairfield - 1,771 AEP customers, 2,400 South Central Power customers
- Licking - 1 AEP customer
- Ross - 1,077 AEP customers
- Hocking - 6,716 AEP customers, 4,800 South Central Power customers
- Athens - 2,482 AEP customers
- Marion - 29 AEP customers
- Muskingum - 695 AEP customers
- Guernsey - AEP customers
What to Do If the Lights Go Out
If the winter storm knocks out your power, here are a few tips to stay safe:
- Stay away from all sparking equipment and downed lines or anything they may be touching. Call 911 and AEP Ohio to report hazardous conditions.
- Notify AEP Ohio if you’re using a generator – this protects you and our lineworkers as they work to restore power.
- Never operate lanterns, heaters or fuel-fired stoves without proper ventilation.
- Never burn charcoal indoors. It releases poisonous carbon monoxide.
- Never remove debris that’s within 10 feet of a power line.
- Unplug major appliances to protect them when power is restored.
- Refuel heaters, lamps and generators outside and away from any flames or sparks. Wipe up spilled fuel immediately.