How much snow did the winter storm leave behind in central Ohio?

The winter storm has come and gone. Here's how much snow various cities across the region saw.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the most part, the winter storm has moved on but not before leaving behind an abundance of freezing rain, ice and snow.

Columbus ended up with 4.4" of snow and totals ranged from 6"+ in NW Franklin County to less than 2.0" in far southern & southeastern Franklin County.

Groveport and Clintonville each got around 4" of snow while Upper Arlington got 5.5" and Hilliard got more than 6"

The cities with the highest totals were Marion and Mansfield, with 8" and 10" respectively.

The large difference was due to the slowly moving snow/sleet line, which kept the majority of the precipitation to the south either sleet or freezing rain.

The majority of the freezing rain was in southern Ohio towards southeast Ohio where Ice accumulations exceeded 0.30" in spots! Further north is where the bulk of the snow fell. Areas such as Marion, Mansfield, and counties north of Franklin County saw easily 6"+ with some locations around 10" up around Mansfield.