Why Franklin County didn't call a Level 3 snow emergency

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The winter storm has brought snow, sleet and ice all across Ohio, prompting counties to declare snow emergencies to keep people off the roads.

While some counties upgraded their snow emergencies to Level 3 because of dangerous road conditions, Franklin County was one of few to stay at Level 2.

The decision raised questions and concerns with residents claiming that road conditions were hazardous enough for a Level 3 Snow Emergency.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin spoke with 10TV, who explained that there are a lot of factors to consider before announcing a snow emergency that high.

Baldwin said because the county receives help from the city of Columbus, the Franklin County Engineer and the Ohio Department of Transportation, there is consistent snow plowing to where a Level 2 Snow Emergency should be maintained.

Baldwin explained that the main factor to Level 3 is if crews are unable to treat the roads without endangering somebody.

In addition, he explained that the geographic layout of Franklin County is different compared to others in central Ohio.

“[Other counties] don’t have as many plows because the country roads get very, very hazardous and very life-endangering when it may not be as bad here,” Baldwin said. “We have so many plows, we have so many resources that it’s a different call in a major county.”

The sheriff added that because there are so many state routes and interstates, arresting someone for being on the road becomes an impossible task.

There’s also an economic factor to consider when declaring a Level 3 Snow Emergency. Baldwin explained that a decision can not be made based on the economic impact.

“If we call Level 3, you’re shutting down almost every business throughout the county...that’s why it’s a very serious consideration to make that jump,” Baldwin explained.

The sheriff stood by the decision for declaring a Level 2 Snow Emergency in Franklin County.