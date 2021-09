Police said they were called to the area of Arborwood Court on a report of a robbery around 2:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A SWAT team is at a north Columbus apartment complex after police said there was a reported robbery in the area.

Police said the suspects ran to an apartment nearby and barricaded themselves inside.

A SWAT team was called to the scene around 3:10 p.m.

Police do not belief there are any hostages inside.