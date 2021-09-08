2 suspects wearing ski masks rob mail carrier in Gahanna

Gahanna police say the suspects approached the mail carrier at an apartment complex off Hamilton Road near Morse Road around 2 p.m and stole their keys.

GAHANNA, Ohio — Two suspects wearing ski masks robbed a mail carrier in Gahanna on Wednesday, according to police.

Gahanna police say the suspects approached the mail carrier at an apartment complex off Hamilton Road near Morse Road around 2 p.m.

A weapon was shown by one of the suspects, according to police.

The suspects took the keys to the mail carrier's truck before running away.

Two nearby schools, Columbus Academy and One Church One School, were placed on a temporary lockdown as a precaution. Both lockdowns have been lifted.