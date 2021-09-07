Police: Suspect arrested after stealing vehicle at gunpoint from Ohio State student near campus

The suspect stole the vehicle in the 100 block of West 10th Street around 8:15 p.m., according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A suspect is in custody after Columbus police say they stole a vehicle at gunpoint from an Ohio State University student near campus Tuesday night.

The suspect stole the vehicle in the 100 block of West 10th Avenue around 8:15 p.m., according to police.

Police started pursuing the vehicle after spotting it on 5th Avenue and High Street.

The vehicle was blocked in by police at Mount Vernon Avenue and Garfield Avenue where the suspect was arrested.